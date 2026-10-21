President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Lebanon News
21-10-2026 | 06:18
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President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
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President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

President Joseph Aoun stressed that wars can only end through negotiations and dialogue, warning that prolonged conflicts lead to further destruction, casualties, and bloodshed.

Aoun noted that the course of wars often differs from what both sides initially anticipate, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions.

He outlined the main objectives of negotiations, including securing Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, the release of prisoners, the return of displaced residents, reconstruction, and the deployment of the Lebanese Army across the country's entire territory.

According to Aoun, there is broad agreement on these objectives, with differences arising only over the methods and approaches needed to achieve them.

Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon, Aoun stressed that the suffering of the south affects the entire country, reaffirming the state's responsibility toward its citizens.

He acknowledged that successive wars have hindered efforts to restore state institutions in the south and achieve key national objectives. Nevertheless, he highlighted significant progress in several areas, particularly economic, financial, administrative, and judicial reforms.

Aoun also emphasized the importance of rebuilding trust between citizens and the state, as well as strengthening ties between Lebanese communities at home and abroad.

"Our unity is fundamental. We have one country, one flag, and one identity," he said.

The president further warned against sectarian divisions, criticizing those who fuel religious and political tensions for personal interests or cooperate with foreign powers against fellow Lebanese.

He called for greater national solidarity, stressing that Lebanese citizens must stand united in confronting external challenges.

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