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Army chief Haykal calls for Israeli withdrawal, vows to preserve Lebanon's internal stability
Lebanon News
06-11-2026 | 11:50
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Army chief Haykal calls for Israeli withdrawal, vows to preserve Lebanon's internal stability
Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal stressed Friday that the military's primary mission is to preserve national unity, security and civil peace, while calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory.
Haykal made the remarks during a meeting at the army's headquarters in Yarzeh, attended by senior military officials, unit commanders and officers to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ongoing security and military challenges.
The meeting took place amid continued Israeli violations and attacks in southern Lebanon, which have caused casualties and destruction and violated international law and existing agreements, according to the Lebanese Army.
"The army's mission is a national one, and its only policy is the national interest," Haykal said, stressing that the military remains committed to implementing decisions made by Lebanon's political authorities and extending state authority across the country's territory.
He emphasized that Israel's continued presence on occupied Lebanese territory remains the country's primary problem and greatest threat.
Haykal also addressed criticism of the military's performance, accusing some domestic and international parties of attempting to undermine the army's reputation without understanding its responsibilities or operations.
He said the army has achieved significant results despite limited resources, crediting the resilience of its personnel and the confidence of the Lebanese people.
"The army will stand as a firm barrier against any internal unrest and will not allow Lebanon's security and stability to be undermined," he said.
The army commander also praised military units for their efforts to maintain internal security, monitor Lebanon's borders and prevent smuggling operations.
He highlighted the army's reliance on its own resources and efforts to develop its operational and logistical capabilities, citing its contribution to the rehabilitation of President René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat as an example.
Addressing the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Haykal described the peacekeeping mission as a historical record of the conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
He stressed UNIFIL's importance in monitoring the implementation of international resolutions, documenting violations and attacks, and serving as a witness to Israeli actions, underscoring the need for the mission to remain in place.
Haykal concluded by urging military personnel to remain vigilant, responsible and prepared for all possible developments, without relying on changes in regional or international circumstances.
He also reaffirmed the military leadership's commitment to supporting army personnel and improving their living and working conditions.
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