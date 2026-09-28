Pope calls for 'courage in negotiation' and compromise to end war in Europe

World News
28-09-2026 | 06:20
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Pope calls for &#39;courage in negotiation&#39; and compromise to end war in Europe
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Pope calls for 'courage in negotiation' and compromise to end war in Europe

Pope Leo on Monday called for "courage in negotiation" and compromise to end war in Europe, in an apparent reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

"Today, sadly, war has returned," he said in the city of Metz near the border with Germany. "We need to commit ourselves to patient dialogue, to show courage in negotiation and to be willing to give up some positions for the greater good of peace."

AFP

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