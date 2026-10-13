President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon had chosen negotiations over continued conflict, stressing that war would not bring a solution and that the priority was to protect what remains of the country.



Aoun emphasized that residents of southern Lebanon were exhausted by the conflict and wanted nothing more than to live in safety.



He acknowledged that the agreement reached was not ideal but said it had helped limit the expansion of Israeli attacks.



The president outlined Lebanon's main objectives as securing Israel's withdrawal, ensuring the return of displaced residents, obtaining the release of prisoners and advancing reconstruction efforts.



Aoun also stressed that Lebanon's greatest strength lies in investing in its people.



Addressing the country's reform efforts, he said the government continued to implement measures and reforms despite ongoing challenges.



He acknowledged that significant work remained but expressed confidence in the country's progress, saying that nothing was impossible and that Lebanon had been placed on the right track.