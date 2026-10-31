Zelensky says arrived in Istanbul for Erdogan talks

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31-10-2026 | 08:52
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Zelensky says arrived in Istanbul for Erdogan talks
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Zelensky says arrived in Istanbul for Erdogan talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he had arrived in Istanbul for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Landed in Istanbul with our team," Zelensky said on X. "There are important issues concerning shipping in the Black Sea. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also planned," he added.

AFP

World News

arrived

Istanbul

Erdogan

talks

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