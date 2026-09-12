News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun visits Nabatieh, says South Lebanon's resilience is a 'national badge of honor'
Lebanon News
12-09-2026 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun visits Nabatieh, says South Lebanon's resilience is a 'national badge of honor'
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Saturday that the resilience of residents of South Lebanon, particularly those in Nabatieh, represents a source of national pride and a powerful message to the world that Lebanese society can recover and remain standing despite war.
“The resilience of the people of the south in general and Nabatieh in particular is the greatest badge of honor on our chest,” Aoun said. “Their staying despite the war is the greatest message to the world that this society and this people are capable of rising again and remaining standing forever.”
Aoun expressed hope that the wounds inflicted on South Lebanon would finally be healed, stressing that residents of the south have the right to live in safety and rebuild their homes without fear that they will once again be destroyed.
He said Israel’s withdrawal, the return of prisoners and displaced residents, and reconstruction constitute “national constants” that the Lebanese state is committed to working to achieve.
“This is one goal for everyone, and no one disagrees on it,” Aoun said.
Aoun made the remarks during an unannounced visit Saturday morning to Nabatieh and the town of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. He was accompanied by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal and the heads of Lebanon’s security agencies.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Visit
Nabatieh
South Lebanon
Resilience
Next
Lebanese President Aoun condemns attack on Saudi oil pipeline
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-22
President Aoun says Lebanon will support border communities, praises residents' resilience
Lebanon News
2026-06-22
President Aoun says Lebanon will support border communities, praises residents' resilience
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-11
Health Ministry says two wounded in Israeli drone strike in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2026-08-11
Health Ministry says two wounded in Israeli drone strike in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanese President Aoun condemns attack on Saudi oil pipeline
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanese President Aoun condemns attack on Saudi oil pipeline
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
0
Lebanon News
00:58
Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
Lebanon News
00:58
Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
0
World News
2026-07-11
Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday
World News
2026-07-11
Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday
0
Middle East News
2026-03-17
Israel claims killing of Ali Larijani in strike in Tehran
Middle East News
2026-03-17
Israel claims killing of Ali Larijani in strike in Tehran
0
World News
2026-02-02
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
World News
2026-02-02
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:58
Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
Lebanon News
00:58
Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
4
Middle East News
01:02
Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
Middle East News
01:02
Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
5
Middle East News
06:16
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have asked US not to intervene
Middle East News
06:16
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have asked US not to intervene
6
Lebanon News
08:09
President Aoun visits Nabatieh, says South Lebanon's resilience is a 'national badge of honor'
Lebanon News
08:09
President Aoun visits Nabatieh, says South Lebanon's resilience is a 'national badge of honor'
7
Middle East News
01:05
WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July
Middle East News
01:05
WSJ: US links Chinese satellite imagery to deadly Iranian attack in July
8
Middle East News
06:18
Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline
Middle East News
06:18
Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More