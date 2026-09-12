Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Saturday that the resilience of residents of South Lebanon, particularly those in Nabatieh, represents a source of national pride and a powerful message to the world that Lebanese society can recover and remain standing despite war.



“The resilience of the people of the south in general and Nabatieh in particular is the greatest badge of honor on our chest,” Aoun said. “Their staying despite the war is the greatest message to the world that this society and this people are capable of rising again and remaining standing forever.”



Aoun expressed hope that the wounds inflicted on South Lebanon would finally be healed, stressing that residents of the south have the right to live in safety and rebuild their homes without fear that they will once again be destroyed.



He said Israel’s withdrawal, the return of prisoners and displaced residents, and reconstruction constitute “national constants” that the Lebanese state is committed to working to achieve.



“This is one goal for everyone, and no one disagrees on it,” Aoun said.



Aoun made the remarks during an unannounced visit Saturday morning to Nabatieh and the town of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. He was accompanied by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal and the heads of Lebanon’s security agencies.