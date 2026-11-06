One minor, one young adult killed in French school bus accident: Authorities

World News
06-11-2026 | 05:33
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One minor, one young adult killed in French school bus accident: Authorities
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One minor, one young adult killed in French school bus accident: Authorities

A minor and a young adult were killed and 16 others injured when a bus veered off the road in eastern France on Friday, officials said.

The bus, which was travelling between Lyon and Bourg-en-Bresse, was carrying 43 passengers, including 15 minors, said prosecutors.



AFP
 

World News

Killed

French

School

Bus

Accident

Authorities

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