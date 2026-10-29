Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh

The head of Israel's election committee has sent a letter to the director of the Shin Bet security agency, requesting an investigation into suspicions that Qatar financed the election campaign of the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, according to LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh.

The party, which is close to the Muslim Brotherhood, has so far secured seven seats, with the overwhelming majority of its support coming from Bedouin communities in the Negev.

Shehadeh reported that suspicions have emerged over alleged Qatari payments in these areas in exchange for votes for the party.

Israeli police arrested at least three people on election day in connection with the suspected payments, according to Shehadeh.

The request for an investigation comes amid broader allegations of foreign interference in Israel's October 27 election. Israeli reporting confirms that the head of the Central Elections Committee sought a Shin Bet investigation, although the allegations of Qatari funding have not been established.

Shehadeh further reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party described the alleged Qatari funding as an "act of terrorism against democracy," claiming it was aimed at gaining control of the Knesset, imposing Islamist influence and bringing down the right-wing government.

According to Shehadeh, Likud also alleged that the effort sought to pave the way for Israeli withdrawals and military defeats on multiple fronts, particularly against Iran.

Shehadeh added that Netanyahu's party has dubbed the controversy "Ra'amgate," referring to the Hebrew acronym for the United Arab List.

Likud described the allegations as a political "earthquake," claiming that the election had been stolen, Shehadeh reported.