Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found

Lebanon News
19-10-2026 | 07:31
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Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found
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Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found

Lebanese Army units inspected a tunnel discovered Monday in the Fanar area of Metn, finding that it extends about 13 meters in total, including 5 meters vertically and 8 meters horizontally, the army said.

The tunnel contained no weapons or military equipment, according to the army.

Several individual pits were found inside the tunnel, and one person suspected of taking part in digging it was arrested.

An investigation is underway to determine the intended use of the tunnel.

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