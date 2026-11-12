Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel raised concerns during the opening of Parliament's plenary session over remarks by the Iranian Parliament Speaker, who stated that Iran and Lebanon form a united front in times of peace and war.



Gemayel called on Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to respond to the remarks and affirm that Lebanon is free to make its own decisions and cannot be dragged into war by others.



Berri responded, saying, "We are free."



His response was met with applause from lawmakers.