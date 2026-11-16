US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

Lebanon News
16-11-2026 | 03:40
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US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
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US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrived at Baabda Palace, where he met with President Joseph Aoun.

Simon Karam, head of Lebanon’s delegation to the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, also took part in the meeting, which lasted approximately one hour.

The meeting has since concluded.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

United Nations

Mike Waltz

Baabda Palace

Joseph Aoun

Simon Karam

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