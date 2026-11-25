Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.



The talks focused on the situation in southern Lebanon following the expiration of UNIFIL's mandate and the need to prevent any security vacuum after its withdrawal.



The talks also addressed the Russian-Arab Forum, which Rajji is set to attend in Moscow on January 23. Rudakov reaffirmed Russia's support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



Rajji also met with Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries. The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed Beijing's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, highlighting its regional role and China's commitment to its stability and prosperity.



For his part, Rajji thanked China for its continued support, praised its economic assistance, and affirmed Lebanon's desire to strengthen its partnership with Beijing in the mutual interest of both countries.



As part of his meetings, Rajji received Cuban Ambassador Jorge León Cruz, who paid a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic mission. The minister thanked him for his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and wished him success.



Rajji also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them with Tajikistan's non-resident Ambassador Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda.



Additionally, he met with Lebanon's newly appointed ambassador to Morocco, Ghassan Al-Moallem, ahead of his departure to assume his new duties.