Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation

President Joseph Aoun told U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix that Lebanon remains committed to the continued presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), citing the importance of its role since the start of its mission and the sacrifices made by its officers, noncommissioned officers and troops.



Aoun said Israeli attacks and the occupation of southern villages and towns, most of which fall within UNIFIL’s area of operations, make the presence of international peacekeepers particularly important.



He warned that their withdrawal would create a vacuum with negative repercussions for security in the region, while also eliminating international monitoring of developments on the ground.



The president also highlighted UNIFIL’s social, humanitarian, health and educational activities, which he said had strengthened its ties with residents of southern Lebanon. He noted that local communities value the force’s presence, trust its role and want it to remain in their towns and villages.



Aoun expressed hope that the U.N. Security Council would respond positively to Lebanon’s request to maintain UNIFIL’s operational mission over the coming year, which the council had previously designated as the period for the force’s withdrawal.



He stressed the importance of maintaining the mission, particularly if Israeli forces withdraw to the internationally recognized border and the Lebanese army deploys in the area, noting that the army would need to benefit from UNIFIL’s essential humanitarian and logistical support.