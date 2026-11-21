Lebanon's Civil Defense reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens and saving lives in a message marking Independence Day, emphasizing its humanitarian mission amid the country's ongoing challenges.



In its Independence Day statement, the Civil Defense Directorate said independence is not merely an annual celebration but a continuing responsibility reflected in service, sacrifice and readiness to assist those in need.



The directorate praised the dedication of its personnel and volunteers, who continue to respond to emergencies despite difficult conditions and concerns for their own families.



It also pledged to continue working to provide personnel with the resources needed to carry out their duties safely and with dignity.

The statement paid tribute to Civil Defense members who lost their lives in the line of duty, expressing solidarity with their families and honoring those injured while saving others.



The directorate also thanked supporting countries, organizations and institutions, as well as citizens who continue to place their trust in Civil Defense teams.



Reaffirming its national and humanitarian mission, the directorate stressed that protecting lives, supporting vulnerable communities and standing alongside citizens in difficult times remain at the heart of its responsibilities.



"Saving a human life is the highest form of defending the nation," the statement said.