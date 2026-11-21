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Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon News
21-11-2026 | 07:56
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Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon's General Directorate of State Security announced that it conducted inspections of slaughterhouses, butcher shops and meat and poultry distribution facilities across several regions on November 20, uncovering health and licensing violations and taking legal action against those responsible.
In a statement, State Security said the inspections were carried out in coordination with relevant regulatory authorities as part of ongoing efforts to protect public health and ensure food safety.
In Mount Lebanon, a butcher shop in Hasarat, Jbeil district, was found operating without the required licenses and failing to meet health standards. The facility was ordered sealed following instructions from Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj.
In northern Lebanon, inspectors visited a livestock farm and slaughterhouse in Kousba, Koura district, where they found cattle and goat farming facilities, a slaughterhouse and two meat refrigeration rooms operating without the necessary licenses. The owner was given 15 days to regularize the facility's legal status.
In Tripoli's Qobbeh neighborhood, authorities ordered the closure of a shop that purchased meat from traders and redistributed it to smaller butcher shops.
In Beddawi, inspectors found a poultry slaughterhouse operating without the required licenses and failing to meet food safety standards.
In Abu Samra, Tripoli, a butcher shop owner was found slaughtering cattle and sheep without the necessary permits and was given 15 days to obtain the required licenses.
Authorities also inspected a poultry shop belonging to the same owner in the Tabbaneh neighborhood. The slaughterhouse was sealed, and the owner was given up to three weeks to address legal and health violations.
In southern Lebanon, State Security officers, accompanied by a Health Ministry inspector, raided a slaughterhouse in Sidon, where workers and management received warnings for failing to comply with required health procedures and standards.
State Security reaffirmed its commitment to continuing inspections of facilities involved in meat production, packaging, sale and distribution, in coordination with relevant ministries, regulatory bodies and judicial authorities.
The directorate stressed that legal measures would be taken against violators to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and protect public health.
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