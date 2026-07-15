News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cuba slowly gets power back after latest blackout
World News
15-07-2026 | 06:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cuba slowly gets power back after latest blackout
Cubans were gradually getting power back on Wednesday, after the third nationwide power outage in less than 10 days, the national electricity company said.
The communist island was already struggling to keep the lights on before U.S. President Donald Trump cut off its oil supplies in January, depleting the dwindling supply of fuel for its power plants.
The national power grid went offline at about 11:05 a.m. (1505 GMT) on Tuesday, according to the state-run UNE electricity company, leaving the country's 9.6 million inhabitants without power.
Cubans began getting power back late Tuesday, but at around 4:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, only 24 percent of households in Havana had electricity, according to UNE.
"Restoration is being carried out gradually, as permitted by the National Electric System," UNE said on Telegram.
The blackout was caused by a problem with a generating unit at a thermoelectric plant, which caused a "sudden frequency change," UNE said.
It was the third complete blackout on the Caribbean island since early July and the fifth since the start of 2026.
In both of last week's blackouts, it took more than 24 hours to restore power across the island of 9.6 million people, a process made slower and more complex by fuel shortages.
Power outages in the capital, Havana, totalled more than 30 hours at a time, while in the outlying provinces, it was several days before electricity was restored.
Residents in the worst-affected areas have vented their frustrations by setting piles of trash on fire or banging on pots and pans.
AFP
World News
Cuba
Power
Outage
Electricity
Next
EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
US strikes killed seven military personnel in southeast: Iran army
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-06
Zelensky urges 'strong decisions' at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv
World News
2026-07-06
Zelensky urges 'strong decisions' at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv
0
Middle East News
2026-06-06
US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up
Middle East News
2026-06-06
US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up
0
Middle East News
2026-05-17
Fire breaks out after drone strike on UAE nuclear power plant: Authorities
Middle East News
2026-05-17
Fire breaks out after drone strike on UAE nuclear power plant: Authorities
0
Middle East News
2026-05-02
UAE says air traffic back to normal after precautionary measures lifted
Middle East News
2026-05-02
UAE says air traffic back to normal after precautionary measures lifted
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:19
EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
World News
07:19
EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
0
World News
03:26
US strikes killed seven military personnel in southeast: Iran army
World News
03:26
US strikes killed seven military personnel in southeast: Iran army
0
World News
02:53
G7 urges halt to attacks in Sudan's El-Obeid, calls for wider arms embargo
World News
02:53
G7 urges halt to attacks in Sudan's El-Obeid, calls for wider arms embargo
0
Middle East News
02:13
Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
Middle East News
02:13
Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-27
Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli airstrike on Kfar Roummane-Khardali road
Lebanon News
2026-05-27
Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli airstrike on Kfar Roummane-Khardali road
0
Middle East News
06:43
US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran
Middle East News
06:43
US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran
0
World News
06:33
Cuba slowly gets power back after latest blackout
World News
06:33
Cuba slowly gets power back after latest blackout
0
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
2
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
3
Lebanon News
14:17
Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17
Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI
4
Middle East News
12:37
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
Middle East News
12:37
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
5
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
7
Lebanon News
05:10
Shouting erupts in Parliament over pension law vote dispute
Lebanon News
05:10
Shouting erupts in Parliament over pension law vote dispute
8
Lebanon News
04:34
President Aoun: Trilateral framework agreement is the best possible option as US engagement grows
Lebanon News
04:34
President Aoun: Trilateral framework agreement is the best possible option as US engagement grows
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More