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Denmark expels Russian diplomat over attempt to kill Ukrainian rapper
World News
20-11-2026 | 11:31
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Denmark expels Russian diplomat over attempt to kill Ukrainian rapper
Denmark's foreign minister on Friday said that Moscow's defence attache in Copenhagen would be expelled after Russia was suspected of being behind an attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper.
"We have just summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry of foreign affairs and notified him of the government's decision to expel the Russian defence attache from Denmark" within seven days, Lars Lokke Rasmussen told a news conference.
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