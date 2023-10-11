Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state

Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Arabiya: Jordan&#39;s king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state

On Wednesday, Jordan's King Abdullah said that no peace was possible in the Middle East without the emergence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Middle East News

Al Arabiya

Jordan

King

Peace

Region

Sovereign

Palestinian

State

LBCI Next
Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip
France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
06:51

France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Erdogan: Israel does not act like a state in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-03

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More