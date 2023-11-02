Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing

2023-11-02 | 03:56
LBCI
Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing
Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing

Egypt is preparing to receive 7,000 foreigners scheduled to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. 

The statement mentioned that the assistant foreign minister Ismail Khairat discussed during Wednesday's meeting with foreign diplomats "preparations aimed at facilitating the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing," indicating that they number "approximately 7,000 foreign citizens holding the nationality of more than 60 countries." 

AFP 
 

