Three Iranians in UK court accused of assisting Tehran spy service

Middle East News
06-06-2025 | 11:25
High views
Three Iranians in UK court accused of assisting Tehran spy service
2min
Three Iranians in UK court accused of assisting Tehran spy service

Three Iranian men appeared in court in London on Friday accused of assisting Iran's foreign intelligence service and plotting violence against journalists working for a British-based broadcaster critical of Tehran.

The three men - Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, - have been charged with offences under Britain's National Security Act, brought in to give the authorities new powers to target threats from foreign states.

They are accused of "engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service" between August 2024 and February this year, and police have said that it related to Iran.

Sepahvand is also charged with carrying out surveillance in preparation to commit serious violence against a person, while Manesh and Noori were charged with surveillance with the intention that serious violent acts would be committed by others.

The men appeared by video link on Friday for a brief hearing at London's Old Bailey court during which their lawyers said all intended to plead not guilty to the charges.



Reuters
 

