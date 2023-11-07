Abdollahian accuses the US of playing a time game in Gaza conflict

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, wrote on X: “There is a message that has been received. The United States has been seeking a temporary ceasefire since last week. Americans are lying and playing a time game in the war against Gaza and the West Bank. Stop the hypocrisy and genocide against Gaza.”



He added: “More than 120 countries have called for an end to the war, and millions are taking to the streets in various cities around the world, including Washington, to support Palestine and condemn war crimes. However, the White House prefers to remain a partner and ally of the collapsing Israeli regime at the expense of confronting global public opinion.”