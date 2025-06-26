News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump flips script on Iran: Oil sales to China now 'just business'
News Bulletin Reports
26-06-2025 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump flips script on Iran: Oil sales to China now 'just business'
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Just weeks after threatening to impose secondary sanctions on any country purchasing oil or petrochemical products from Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to shift course, stating publicly that Iran would be allowed to sell its oil—particularly to China.
The reversal is stark. Trump, who once pledged to penalize any nation dealing in Iranian oil, now appears to be offering Tehran economic incentives, including a larger commercial role in the region and globally.
At the same time, he seems to be extending a business gesture toward China.
According to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, the message to Beijing is clear: the United States wants to cooperate with China, not undermine its economy.
Bloomberg analysts say the move reflects Washington’s limited ability to control trade between Beijing and Tehran.
By the numbers, an estimated 90% of Iran’s oil exports go to China, which has consistently opposed U.S. sanctions and has continued to buy Iranian crude at discounted rates.
Much of this trade is facilitated through intermediaries, front companies, and black-market channels designed to bypass direct sanctions.
Despite Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign launched in February, Iranian oil exports have climbed in recent months.
In a broader context, the shift is not entirely unexpected. The global economic landscape is evolving—and months ago, Iran’s president signaled openness to U.S. investment in the country.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Iran
United States
China
Sanctions
Oil
Donald Trump
Next
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-09
Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs
World News
2025-04-09
Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs
0
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
0
World News
2025-06-17
Trump says 'we are not going to kill' Iran's Supreme Leader, 'at least not for now'
World News
2025-06-17
Trump says 'we are not going to kill' Iran's Supreme Leader, 'at least not for now'
0
Middle East News
2025-04-22
Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry
Middle East News
2025-04-22
Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Electoral amendments: The battle for expatriate voting rights in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Electoral amendments: The battle for expatriate voting rights in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
0
Middle East News
09:54
Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'support' over corruption trial
Middle East News
09:54
Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'support' over corruption trial
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:02
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
11:02
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
3
Lebanon News
08:09
Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
08:09
Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
5
Lebanon News
08:00
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:00
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
7
Middle East News
06:34
Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce
Middle East News
06:34
Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce
8
Lebanon News
03:47
Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries
Lebanon News
03:47
Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More