Trump flips script on Iran: Oil sales to China now 'just business'

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Just weeks after threatening to impose secondary sanctions on any country purchasing oil or petrochemical products from Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to shift course, stating publicly that Iran would be allowed to sell its oil—particularly to China.



The reversal is stark. Trump, who once pledged to penalize any nation dealing in Iranian oil, now appears to be offering Tehran economic incentives, including a larger commercial role in the region and globally.



At the same time, he seems to be extending a business gesture toward China.



According to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, the message to Beijing is clear: the United States wants to cooperate with China, not undermine its economy.



Bloomberg analysts say the move reflects Washington’s limited ability to control trade between Beijing and Tehran.



By the numbers, an estimated 90% of Iran’s oil exports go to China, which has consistently opposed U.S. sanctions and has continued to buy Iranian crude at discounted rates.



Much of this trade is facilitated through intermediaries, front companies, and black-market channels designed to bypass direct sanctions.



Despite Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign launched in February, Iranian oil exports have climbed in recent months.



In a broader context, the shift is not entirely unexpected. The global economic landscape is evolving—and months ago, Iran’s president signaled openness to U.S. investment in the country.