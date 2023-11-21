Netanyahu: We are making progress on the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2023-11-21 | 08:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu: We are making progress on the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu: We are making progress on the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that progress is being made regarding the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack last month.

During his visit to a military base in northern Israel, Netanyahu explained, "We are making progress. I hope there will be good news soon." 

Mediators between the Israeli state and Hamas had previously announced the "proximity" of reaching an agreement between the two parties.


AFP

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Progress

Hostages

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Hamas Health Ministry: 200 patients evacuated from Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Netanyahu: There will be no fuel entry and no ceasefire without the release of our hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Netanyahu says that Israel is making 'progress' in the Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2023-10-17

Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
11:08

BRICS leaders call for 'immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-18

Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari

LBCI
World News
2023-10-22

Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Peace Efforts Amid Gaza Escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:39

This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More