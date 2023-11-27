News
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
Middle East News
2023-11-27 | 03:24
0
min
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
On Monday, Elon Musk agreed not to activate Starlink over Gaza without Israel's approval, the Israeli communications minister said.
Starlink is a satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, owned by Musk, that makes it easier to provide internet services in rural and isolated regions of the world where the internet terminals and cables are not strong.
It has been reported that Musk landed in Tel Aviv this morning.
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Israel
Elon Musk
Starlink
Gaza
Approval
Next
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Previous
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
