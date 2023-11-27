Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval

2023-11-27 | 03:24
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval
Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval

On Monday, Elon Musk agreed not to activate Starlink over Gaza without Israel's approval, the Israeli communications minister said.

Starlink is a satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, owned by Musk, that makes it easier to provide internet services in rural and isolated regions of the world where the internet terminals and cables are not strong.

It has been reported that Musk landed in Tel Aviv this morning.

