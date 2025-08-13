Iranian lawmaker says reimposition of UN sanctions will lead to NPT withdrawal: Report

Iran's parliament is ready to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should international sanctions be reimposed by the United Nations, Iranian lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki told Defapress on Wednesday.



This comment comes after European countries expressed their will to reimpose international sanctions on Iran to the U.N., which they say they can do by invoking the U.N. snapback mechanism prior to its expiration in October.



Reuters

