European powers tell UN they are ready to reimpose Iran sanctions

Britain, France, and Germany have told the United Nations they are ready to reimpose U.N.-mandated sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme if no diplomatic solution is found by the end of August, according to a joint letter obtained by AFP.The letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the foreign ministers of the three European powers says they are "committed to use all diplomatic tools at our disposal to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon" unless Tehran meets the deadline.AFP