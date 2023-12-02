Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel

2023-12-02
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel

Osama Hamdan, a leader in the Hamas movement, stated to LBCI that "the equation related to the release of soldiers has not been discussed, and it is a different equation from the equation of targeting civilians."

Speaking on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Hamdan said: "The US administration in this war is trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel."

He added, "The secret to Israel's success in surviving for 75 years is by expelling 85 percent of the Palestinian people at that time. If Israel wants to remain and continue, it must do the same thing in the West Bank and Gaza."

Furthermore, Hamdan believes that "the Palestinian people will not surrender and will resist."
 

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria
Iraq warns Washington against any attack targeting its territory
