Iran: Israel, the US will never eliminate Hamas

Middle East News
2023-12-12
Iran: Israel, the US will never eliminate Hamas
Iran: Israel, the US will never eliminate Hamas

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said today, Tuesday, that Israel and the United States will never be able to eliminate the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). He added that Israel cannot free its hostages except through a political resolution to the conflict. 

Amir-Abdollahian's statements came during a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva with counterparts from other Middle Eastern countries. 

Reuters 
 

