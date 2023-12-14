Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

Middle East News
2023-12-14 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

An opposition Turkish lawmaker died on Thursday, two days after suffering a heart attack and collapsing in front of parliament as he finished a speech criticizing the government's policy toward Israel.

Hasan Bitmez, 54, a member of parliament from the opposition Felicity (Saadet) Party, died in Ankara City Hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in televised remarks.

A graduate of Cairo's Al Azhar University, Bitmez was the chairman of the Centre for Islamic Union Research and had previously worked for Islamic non-governmental organizations, his parliament biography shows.


Reuters

Middle East News

Turkish

MP

Heart

Attack

Parliament

LBCI Next
Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine
Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Britain bans entry of officials involved in settler violence against Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Gaza Health Ministry: 18,787 people killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
World News
07:39

Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
06:43

Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander's extension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More