Nitrogen tank explosion sparks fire at Tabriz refinery in Iran, no injuries reported

Middle East News
29-06-2025 | 11:15
0min
A plume of smoke rose over the Tabriz refinery in northwestern Iran on Sunday following the explosion of a nitrogen tank, according to Iranian state media.

Reports confirmed that no injuries occurred as a result of the incident, and refinery operations have continued as normal. Authorities have yet to release further details on the cause of the explosion.

