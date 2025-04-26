News
Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US
World News
26-04-2025 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that differences remained between the Iranian and U.S. sides after a third round of nuclear talks concluded in Oman.
"There are differences in both the major issues and in the details," Araghchi told a state TV reporter in Muscat, adding that "the negotiations this time were much more serious than before."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
United States
Oman
Next
Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
Previous
