Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-05-2025 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'
Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday urged all sides to avert a "famine" in Gaza, which has been under an aid blockade by Israel since early March.
"It is a humanitarian obligation on all parties... and I stress, on all parties -- that famine in the region be averted as soon as possible," Merz told parliament.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Gaza
Famine
Israel
Blockade
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
Previous
