Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-05-2025 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza &#39;famine&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'

Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday urged all sides to avert a "famine" in Gaza, which has been under an aid blockade by Israel since early March.

"It is a humanitarian obligation on all parties... and I stress, on all parties -- that famine in the region be averted as soon as possible," Merz told parliament.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Gaza

Famine

Israel

Blockade

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07

Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

NATO chief 'looking forward' to working with Germany's Merz

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

Germany's Merz set to be elected chancellor on May 6: Sources

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Spanish PM congratulates Germany's Merz on poll win

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-13

WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12

Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12

US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
World News
2025-04-30

Gold falls as trade tensions soften, US data on tap

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Trump says US wants to help Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

Trump to meet Syrian President Sharaa on Wednesday: White House official

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More