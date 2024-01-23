Bassem Naim highlights Hamas' openness to Israel's ceasefire proposals

Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 04:41
High views
Bassem Naim highlights Hamas&#39; openness to Israel&#39;s ceasefire proposals
Bassem Naim highlights Hamas' openness to Israel's ceasefire proposals

Member of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Gaza, Basem Naim, affirmed that Israel is trying to send proposals and concepts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. 

He pointed out that Hamas is open to any proposal that leads to a comprehensive cessation of hostilities.

Naim, speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, emphasized that the movement has not rejected any proposal, 

He insisted that any suggestion should lead to a comprehensive and complete cessation of hostilities, the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the lifting of the siege on the Palestinian people, the opening of crossings, and the initiation of a prisoner exchange process.

Naim suggested that there is a possibility of reaching a deal soon, noting that Israel has exhausted all its efforts and has not achieved any of its objectives.

Middle East News

Hamas

Gaza

Basem Naim

Israel

Proposals

Ceasefire

War

Palestinian

