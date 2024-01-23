Member of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Gaza, Basem Naim, affirmed that Israel is trying to send proposals and concepts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.



He pointed out that Hamas is open to any proposal that leads to a comprehensive cessation of hostilities.



Naim, speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, emphasized that the movement has not rejected any proposal,



He insisted that any suggestion should lead to a comprehensive and complete cessation of hostilities, the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the lifting of the siege on the Palestinian people, the opening of crossings, and the initiation of a prisoner exchange process.



Naim suggested that there is a possibility of reaching a deal soon, noting that Israel has exhausted all its efforts and has not achieved any of its objectives.