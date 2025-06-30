Iran-linked hackers may target US firms and critical infrastructure, US government warns

Iranian-affiliated hackers may target U.S. companies and critical infrastructure operators, particularly defense organizations with holdings or relationships with Israeli research and defense firms, according to an advisory from U.S. government officials Monday.



The FBI, National Security Agency, the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), and the Department of Homeland Security's civilian cybersecurity defense wing said in a statement issued alongside the advisory that while there are no indications of a coordinated Iranian-linked malicious cyber campaign so far, organizations should ensure their defenses are up to date.



"Despite a declared ceasefire and ongoing negotiations towards a permanent solution, Iranian-affiliated cyber actors and hacktivist groups may still conduct malicious cyber activity," the agencies said in the advisory.



Reuters