Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather

2024-04-16 | 15:15
Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather
Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather

Flydubai said on Tuesday it temporally suspended all of its flights departing from Dubai until 10 am Dubai time April 17 due to the bad weather, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Reuters
 

