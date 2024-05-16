Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an 'international peace conference in the Middle East'

Middle East News
2024-05-16 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an &#39;international peace conference in the Middle East&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an 'international peace conference in the Middle East'

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during the opening of the 33rd Arab Summit hosted by his country on Thursday, called for an "international peace conference in the Middle East."

After receiving the summit's chairmanship from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Al Khalifa stated, "The Kingdom of Bahrain is proposing several initiatives to contribute to the core issues of regional stability and development, foremost among them the call for an international peace conference in the Middle East, as well as supporting the full recognition of the State of Palestine and its membership in the United Nations."

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Arab Summit

Bahrain

Middle East

Palestine

LBCI Next
Egypt refuses Israel's plans for Rafah crossing
Gaza’s death toll, injuries continue to rise: 222 days of conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

UN mission in Iraq expresses concern over the increase in executions linked to terrorism

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign 'Sahem' for Palestinians’ relief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More