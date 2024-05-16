Arab Summit: King of Bahrain calls for an 'international peace conference in the Middle East'

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during the opening of the 33rd Arab Summit hosted by his country on Thursday, called for an "international peace conference in the Middle East."



After receiving the summit's chairmanship from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Al Khalifa stated, "The Kingdom of Bahrain is proposing several initiatives to contribute to the core issues of regional stability and development, foremost among them the call for an international peace conference in the Middle East, as well as supporting the full recognition of the State of Palestine and its membership in the United Nations."



AFP