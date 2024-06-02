New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir

Middle East News
2024-06-02 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir

The Kuwait News Agency announced that Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah took the oath as Deputy Emir before the Emir of the country, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This comes a day after an order issued by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal, endorsing Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid, the former Prime Minister, as Crown Prince.

The agency quoted the Emir today, following the Crown Prince's oath, saying: "Proceed under the blessings and care of God."

The Emir added: "We congratulate ourselves and the gracious Kuwaiti people on your assumption of the position of Crown Prince, hoping that God will grant you success and guide your steps towards continuing the developmental renaissance of our beloved country, for the benefit of its faithful sons and the good of the nation and its people."

Reuters

Middle East News

Kuwait

Emir

Crown Prince

Oath

LBCI Next
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11

Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Kuwaiti PM submits government's resignation to the country's Emir

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-04

Kuwait conducts first parliamentary election under new Emir

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31

Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-30

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More