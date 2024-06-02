New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir

The Kuwait News Agency announced that Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah took the oath as Deputy Emir before the Emir of the country, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



This comes a day after an order issued by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal, endorsing Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid, the former Prime Minister, as Crown Prince.



The agency quoted the Emir today, following the Crown Prince's oath, saying: "Proceed under the blessings and care of God."



The Emir added: "We congratulate ourselves and the gracious Kuwaiti people on your assumption of the position of Crown Prince, hoping that God will grant you success and guide your steps towards continuing the developmental renaissance of our beloved country, for the benefit of its faithful sons and the good of the nation and its people."



Reuters