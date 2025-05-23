News
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 11:49
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
Forty-five municipalities in Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate have won by default ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Bint Jbeil: 17 out of 36 municipalities
- Hasbaya: 3 out of 17
- Marjayoun: 13 out of 28
- Nabatieh: 13 out of 40
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipalities
Nabatieh
South Lebanon
