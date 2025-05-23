Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon

Forty-five municipalities in Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate have won by default ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

The breakdown is as follows:

- Bint Jbeil: 17 out of 36 municipalities

- Hasbaya: 3 out of 17

- Marjayoun: 13 out of 28

- Nabatieh: 13 out of 40
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Municipalities

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-29

Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-26

Eight municipal councils win uncontested in Chouf, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Syria to have a new government on March 1: Foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More