Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea

Middle East News
2024-06-05 | 15:46
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea

The military spokesperson for the Houthis, Yahya Saree, said on Wednesday that the group carried out three military operations targeting three ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

Red Sea

Arabian Sea

Attack

Yahya Saree

