Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

Middle East News
2024-06-14 | 12:36
High views
Biden's envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

President Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, will arrive in Israel on Monday in an effort to prevent the latest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah from turning into an all-out war, senior Israeli officials told Axios.

