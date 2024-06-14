News
Biden's envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
2024-06-14 | 12:36
High views
Biden's envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
President Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, will arrive in Israel on Monday in an effort to prevent the latest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah from turning into an all-out war, senior Israeli officials told Axios.
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Biden
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Tensions
Hezbollah
Axios
