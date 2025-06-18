Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV

18-06-2025 | 13:41
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV
0min
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV

Iran launched hypersonic missiles in a new wave of attacks against Israel on Wednesday, state TV reported, as fighting between the two foes raged for the sixth day.

The Fattah hypersonic missiles "have successfully penetrated the Israeli regime's defenses," state TV reported.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Hypersonic

Missiles

Israel

Attack

State TV

Israel army says struck Iran centrifuge production, weapons manufacturing sites
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
