News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dubai to boost rainwater drainage system with $8.2 billion project
Middle East News
2024-06-25 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dubai to boost rainwater drainage system with $8.2 billion project
Dubai will spend 30 billion dirhams ($8.2 billion) to boost its rainwater drainage system after the Gulf city was hit by the heaviest downpours recorded in the UAE in 75 years in April.
Dubai, widely considered the Gulf's tourism and business hub, was brought to a standstill as rains wreaked havoc, damaging roads, shops and homes, and forcing its Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, to sharply reduce capacity.
The chaos resulted in four deaths and raised questions about how Dubai would face extreme weather events in the future.
Researchers anticipate that climate change will lead to heightened temperatures, increased humidity and a greater risk of flooding in parts of the Gulf region, driving countries to come up with new solutions.
The project, codenamed "Tasreef" is set to be completed by 2033. It will cover all areas of the emirate, ensuring its "readiness to face future climate-related challenges," and meet its "needs for the next hundred years," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler, was quoted as saying late on Monday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Dubai
Rainwater
Drainage
System
Billion
Project
Next
Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in 'very near future'
Israel's supreme court rules religious seminary students must be drafted to military
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-28
Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal
Middle East News
2024-04-28
Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal
0
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Egypt, European Union to sign €1 billion agreement to support macroeconomic stability
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Egypt, European Union to sign €1 billion agreement to support macroeconomic stability
0
World News
2024-06-20
Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine
World News
2024-06-20
Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-15
US VP announces $1.5 billion for aid for Ukraine at peace summit
World News
2024-06-15
US VP announces $1.5 billion for aid for Ukraine at peace summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15
UNRWA: Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15
UNRWA: Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry
0
World News
05:57
Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in 'very near future'
World News
05:57
Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in 'very near future'
0
Middle East News
04:40
Israel's supreme court rules religious seminary students must be drafted to military
Middle East News
04:40
Israel's supreme court rules religious seminary students must be drafted to military
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
2
Lebanon News
11:39
Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:39
Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
4
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
6
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
7
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More