Syria vows to pursue gunmen involved in deadly clashes near Damascus
Middle East News
29-04-2025 | 06:24
High views
Syria vows to pursue gunmen involved in deadly clashes near Damascus
Syria's interior ministry on Tuesday vowed to pursue those involved in sectarian clashes that erupted near Damascus, blaming "gunmen" and saying security forces were deployed to control the situation.
The interior ministry reported casualties following "intermittent clashes between groups of gunmen," adding that security forces "went to break up the clashes and protect the residents."
"We affirm our keenness to pursue those involved and hold them to account," it said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Clashes
Damascus
Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus
Related Articles
Middle East News
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Syria's al-Sharaa urges Alawites to surrender after deadly clashes
Middle East News
Middle East News
2025-03-10
China urges all parties to 'immediately stop' clashes in Syria
Middle East News
Middle East News
05:32
Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus
Middle East News
03:12
03:12
Syria monitor says four dead as security forces, Druze fighters clash near Damascus
Recommended For You
Middle East News
Middle East News
05:32
Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
Middle East News
03:12
Syria monitor says four dead as security forces, Druze fighters clash near Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Videos
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
15:02
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
08:30
Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation
