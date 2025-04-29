Syria vows to pursue gunmen involved in deadly clashes near Damascus

Syria's interior ministry on Tuesday vowed to pursue those involved in sectarian clashes that erupted near Damascus, blaming "gunmen" and saying security forces were deployed to control the situation.



The interior ministry reported casualties following "intermittent clashes between groups of gunmen," adding that security forces "went to break up the clashes and protect the residents."



"We affirm our keenness to pursue those involved and hold them to account," it said in a statement.



AFP