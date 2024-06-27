Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran

Middle East News
2024-06-27 | 15:45
High views
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated during the memorial for President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions' forty-day commemoration: "We pray that God guides the Iranian people, who are the true support for all the oppressed worldwide, to choose wisely in their elections and elect a capable president who can fulfill their hopes. The fate of the region's peoples, governments, and future hinges on developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He emphasized: "The Iranian people have demonstrated calm and stability while enemies anticipated disturbances in Iran. However, they witnessed Iran remaining calm, united, and cohesive despite all challenging circumstances.''

He added: ''The message was that the Islamic Republic of Iran is capable of continuity, perseverance, and preparation for presidential elections, presenting a distinguished model of overcoming difficulties and triumph."

Middle East News

Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah

Iran

Ebrahim Raisi

Elections

President

Middle East

