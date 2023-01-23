Kuwait PM submits resignation of cabinet

Middle East
2023-01-23 | 10:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kuwait PM submits resignation of cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Kuwait PM submits resignation of cabinet

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the ruling emir's duties, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Middle East

Kuwait

Prime Minister

Submits

Resignation

Cabinet

State

Agency

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah

LBCI Next
Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Here are the details of the attack on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:26

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
Middle East
08:36

Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over 'brutal repression'

LBCI
Middle East
07:02

Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

LBCI
Middle East
06:50

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app