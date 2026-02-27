Bill Clinton says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein crimes

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton said Friday that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and had stopped associating with the sex offender before they were revealed.



"I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing," Clinton said in his opening statement to a congressional committee that is investigating the late disgraced financier.



"Even with 20/20 hindsight I saw nothing that ever gave me pause," Clinton added.





AFP