UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'

The UK has moved some of its diplomatic staff and their dependents from Israel's city of Tel Aviv to another location in the country, the Foreign Office said Friday, citing "regional tensions."



"We have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily move some of our staff and their dependents from Tel Aviv to another location within Israel," the Foreign Office said in an update to their travel advice for the country, adding its embassy was operating as normal but the situation "could escalate quickly and poses significant risks."



Earlier on Friday Britain said it had pulled its embassy staff from Iran due to the current "security situation."





AFP