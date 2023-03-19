Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency

Middle East
2023-03-19 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatar&#39;s ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency

Qatar's public prosecutor will launch a criminal trial of former finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi, the state news agency said Sunday.

Emadi and an unidentified number of others are charged with bribery, abuse of position and power, damage to public funds and money laundering, Qatar News Agency said.
 
 

Middle East

Qatar

Qatari

Finance

Minister

LBCI Next
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests
Kuwait court reinstates previous parliament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Qatar’s top diplomat is sworn in as new prime minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17

Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-14

Qatari investors preparing imminent bid for Manchester United

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-08

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:28

Israeli and Palestinian officials meet in pre-Ramadan push for calm

LBCI
Middle East
10:18

Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests

LBCI
Middle East
08:09

Kuwait court reinstates previous parliament

LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu as US concern rises

LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app