Beirut
30
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Israel launches new spy satellite as a 'warning' to rivals
Middle East News
03-09-2025 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel launches new spy satellite as a 'warning' to rivals
Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite, in what Defense Minister Israel Katz described as a clear warning to his country's adversaries that they are under constant surveillance.
Katz announced on X that the launch of the Ofek-19 satellite on Tuesday night was “a world-class achievement,” adding, “Only a handful of countries possess such capabilities. This is also a message to all our enemies, wherever they are — we are watching you at all times and in every situation.”
The Defense Ministry said the satellite was launched at 10:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT) from an undisclosed site. It has already begun transmitting and undergone initial testing. Once fully operational, control will be transferred to the army’s visual and geospatial intelligence unit.
Daniel Gold, head of the Defense Ministry’s research and development directorate, revealed that Israel had collected more than 12,000 satellite images of Iranian territory to guide the strikes.
Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked with the Defense Ministry on the project, said the launch underscored the importance of advanced surveillance capabilities. “In our region, such capabilities are critical for maintaining air and ground superiority,” he said.
Middle East News
Israel
Spy
Satellite
Warning
Rivals
Next
At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza since war began: UN committee
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: Israeli settler-based unit formed to fight in Gaza
Previous
