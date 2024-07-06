Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election

2024-07-06 | 04:53
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

"I affirm my keenness on developing and deepening the relations between our countries and people and serve our mutual interests," SPA quoted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying.

Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?

LBCI
Middle East News
02:53

Iran's president-elect says will 'extend my hand' to all Iranians

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Iran president-elect states will 'extend hand of friendship to everyone'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35

Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
World News
06:09

China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

